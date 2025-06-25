Edinburgh P7s: 23 lovely class photos capturing Edinburgh pupils' final days in primary school

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 25th Jun 2025, 04:46 BST

Hundreds of pupils across Edinburgh will say goodbye to their primary years this week as schools break up for summer.

In six weeks’ time, those students will embark on a whole new adventure when they start at secondary school in August.

To celebrate the milestone, we paid a visit to primary schools across Edinburgh in order to capture pupils’ final class photos before their big move. This is the fourth instalment of our annual P7 Yearbook, with many more to come throughout the summer.

Take a look through our gallery below and see if you can spot anyone you know.

ESMS

1. P7 Yearbook 2025

ESMS | Scott Louden

Photo Sales
ESMS

2. P7 Yearbook 2025

ESMS | Scott Louden

Photo Sales
ESMS

3. P7 Yearbook 2025

ESMS | Scott Louden

Photo Sales
ESMS

4. P7 Yearbook 2025

ESMS | Scott Louden

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghPrimary schoolSchools
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice