Edinburgh P7s: 19 more final class photos as Edinburgh pupils prepare for last days at primary school

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 21st Jun 2025, 04:45 BST

The summer holidays are just days away and the coming week will see pupils across Edinburgh wave goodbye to primary school.

August will see a new cohort of Edinburgh pupils move up to secondary school and start a new chapter of their lives.

To help Primary 7 pupils and their families celebrate this big milestone, we have visited schools across the capital to capture memories of the youngsters’ final days of primary.

This is the third instalment of our P7 Yearbook 2025, which was published in our newspaper at the beginning of June. Scroll through our gallery of final year class photos and keep an eye out for the next instalments as we release them online over the summer.

Cramond Primary School

1. P7 Yearbook 2025

Cramond Primary School | Alan Rennie

Cramond Primary School

2. P7 Yearbook 2025

Cramond Primary School | Alan Rennie

Currie Primary School

3. P7 Yearbook 2025

Currie Primary School | Alan Rennie

Currie Primary School

4. P7 Yearbook 2025

Currie Primary School | Alan Rennie

