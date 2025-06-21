August will see a new cohort of Edinburgh pupils move up to secondary school and start a new chapter of their lives.

To help Primary 7 pupils and their families celebrate this big milestone, we have visited schools across the capital to capture memories of the youngsters’ final days of primary.

This is the third instalment of our P7 Yearbook 2025, which was published in our newspaper at the beginning of June. Scroll through our gallery of final year class photos and keep an eye out for the next instalments as we release them online over the summer.