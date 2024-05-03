Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The UK’s best schools and teachers have been shortlisted in this year’s Tes Schools Awards – and one Edinburgh primary school is in the running to named as the nation’s very best.

The Tes Schools Awards, which have been dubbed the ‘Oscars of education’, is a prestigious awards programme which celebrates the best of education across the UK.

The Tes Schools Awards recognises the very best teachers and schools from UK state and independent schools, across early years settings, primary and secondary.

The categories for the schools shortlisted in Scotland included Excellence in Creative Arts, Inclusive School of the Year, Primary School of the Year, and Secondary School of the Year.

The shortlist was compiled by a panel of expert judges, including school leaders and experts. The schools and teachers they chose showcase the best of education across the sector within 21 award categories, covering all areas of school education.

Shortlisted in the Primary School of the Year category is Edinburgh’s South Morningside Primary School.

The winners will be announced on June 21 at a glittering gala awards night at the Grosvenor Hotel, Park Lane, in London.

Jon Severs, Editor of Tes Magazine said: “Congratulations to all the shortlisted entries – the standard was so high this year despite the challenges schools face. It is critical we celebrate excellence and share it widely so we can ensure that the fantastic work happening in education is properly recognised.”

This year also marked the first time Tes operated this awards programme internationally with the Tes Awards for International Schools.