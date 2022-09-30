While many children across the country were not scheduled to have a bank holiday in September prior to the Queen’s death, kids in the Capital were guaranteed a day off, due to an Edinburgh Council Public Holiday.

As schools in Edinburgh didn’t get an additional day off, the Council has been granted an exemption, allowing a substitute Bank Holiday to take place on Monday, October 24.

As a result, the inset day that was scheduled to take place on October 24 has been moved to October 25, meaning students will return to school on Wednesday, October 26.

In a letter to parents, Lorna French, acting Head of Schools and Lifelong Learning apologised for “the additional inconvenience caused by this unforeseen readjustment to the school year”.

One local took to Twitter to complain about the additional holiday day, writing: “Because kids haven’t had enough time off school the last few years, Edinburgh has given schools another holiday to compensate for the injustice of the Queen’s funeral being on the same day as a local holiday. Just what the kids need, and a real win for working parents.”

Edinburgh school pupils will get an extra day of holiday in October.