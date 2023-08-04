An Edinburgh primary school could be closed until Christmas time, parents have been warned.

Pupils and staff at Brunstane Primary School have been relocated to other local schools after the council took the ‘highly unusual' decision to move them when a hole appeared in the playground next to the main school building. Chiefs said it was a ‘precaution’ ahead of the start of the new term.

But now families and staff have been told to be ‘prepare for the possibility’ that the building will be closed until at least the Christmas break, while repairs are carried out. In a letter sent this week, the head teacher told parents where their children will be going for the start of the new term.

School fenced off and signs warning of 'unstable ground'

Cllr Joan Griffiths, education, children and families convener, said: “A huge amount of work has been taking place in the past week to identify local schools where pupils and teaching staff from Brunstane Primary can start the new term. Even though it’s still the summer holidays, teaching staff from other schools have been going above and beyond to support Brunstane and other council teams in finding suitable settings.

“Thanks to this great partnership work we’ve now identified a number of schools for pupils and staff. We’ve updated parents today about this positive news and where their children will be going for the start of the new term. All our preparations will continue over the next 10 days to ensure a smooth transition ahead of the new term.

“The investigation work with the Coal Authority is continuing regarding the hole in the playground. Due to the nature of the work taking place and any remedial work required, families and staff have been told to prepare to for the possibility of being out of the building until at least the Christmas holidays. We will keep parents/carers updated as we further develop our plans and I want to reassure them we’ll do everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum.”