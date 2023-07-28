An Edinburgh primary school has been fenced off after a ‘sinkhole’ appeared in the playground.

A large area of the grounds in Brunstane Primary School has been sealed off and signs put up saying "danger unstable ground" and "keep out." The Magdalene Community Centre has also been closed off. It shares the campus with the school, nursery, the Community Football Pitch and under 12s play park. The campus grounds is used as a safe play area for children under 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has sparked safety fears, after the local community council was reportedly told by the Coal Authority it was a sinkhole.

The school has a large area cornered off in the playground

Staff are set to return to the school on Monday, August 14 after the summer holiday break with pupils back for the new term two days later on Wednesday, August 16.