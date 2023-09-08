News you can trust since 1873
Scotland’s universities: 14 Scottish universities ranked best to worst - including Edinburgh University

The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2023 was published earlier this year – and it ranks 14 of Scotland's universities from best to worst.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 8th Sep 2023, 13:04 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 13:11 BST

The University of St Andrews took the number one spot in Scotland in a national league table.

It was placed second in the UK-wide version of the table, slipping from first place last year as Oxford took back that position, with Cambridge still in third place.

The guide provided rankings for UK universities using data published in the previous two months, and an overview of higher education in Britain.

It includes profiles on 135 universities.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see Scottish version of the league table, ranking the country’s 14 universities from best to worst.

Zoe Thomas, principal author of the guide, said: “St Andrews is the best performing university in Scotland and is second-top across the UK, keeping Cambridge in third place. It scores exceptionally well on student satisfaction and graduate employment, and has earned the well-deserved accolade of Scottish University of the Year.”

1. The University of St Andrews

From Nobel laureates and Olympic champions to space explorers and prime ministers, the University of Edinburgh has been influencing history since it opened the gates to its first students in 1583.

2. University of Edinburgh

The University of Glasgow is the fourth-oldest university in the English-speaking world and one of Scotland's four ancient universities.

3. University of Glasgow

Founded in 1796 as the Andersonian Institute, it is Glasgow's second-oldest university, having received its royal charter in 1964 as the first technological university in the United Kingdom.

4. University of Strathclyde

