The 10 best East Lothian primary schools, according to The Times Scotland primary school league table

These East Lothian primary schools scored highly in the Scotland-wide league table
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 28th Jun 2023, 12:15 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 12:15 BST

Take a look at the top performing primary schools in East Lothian.

The Times Scotland primary school league table, which names the 400 best schools in Scotland, has just been released. The educational institutions are judged on primary seven pupil's performance in four different areas – Numeracy, Reading, Writing and Listening and Talking. Many schools in East Lothian got a near perfect score, while nearby schools in Edinburgh and West Lothian made it into the top 20 list.

Here are the 10 best East Lothian primary schools, according to The Times Scotland primary school league table.

This primary school in East Linton is the top performing primary school in the East Lothian area, according to the Times league table.

1. East Linton Primary School

This primary school in East Linton is the top performing primary school in the East Lothian area, according to the Times league table.

Gullane Primary School made the list of the top 10 East Lothian primary schools, coming in at number two.

2. Gullane Primary School

Gullane Primary School made the list of the top 10 East Lothian primary schools, coming in at number two.

This school for youngsters in Tranent is the third best primary school in East Lothian, according to The Times.

3. Ormiston Primary School

This school for youngsters in Tranent is the third best primary school in East Lothian, according to The Times.

Windygoul Primary School in Tranent ranked among the 10 best performing primary schools in East Lothian.

4. Windygoul Primary School

Windygoul Primary School in Tranent ranked among the 10 best performing primary schools in East Lothian.

