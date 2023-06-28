The 10 best East Lothian primary schools, according to The Times Scotland primary school league table
Take a look at the top performing primary schools in East Lothian.
The Times Scotland primary school league table, which names the 400 best schools in Scotland, has just been released. The educational institutions are judged on primary seven pupil's performance in four different areas – Numeracy, Reading, Writing and Listening and Talking. Many schools in East Lothian got a near perfect score, while nearby schools in Edinburgh and West Lothian made it into the top 20 list.
Here are the 10 best East Lothian primary schools, according to The Times Scotland primary school league table.