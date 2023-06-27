The 10 best primary schools in West Lothian, according to Times Scotland
Two primary schools in West Lothian scored among the highest in a Scotland-wide list created by The Times newspaper.
Boghall Primary and St John Ogilvie Primary made it into the Scottish top 20 list, based on performance. Meanwhile, St Mary’s RC was the lowest ranked West Lothian Primary school with a score of 260 out of 400. Pumpherston and Uphall Station CPS and Dedridge primaries also were among the lowest ranked.
The figures published on Saturday, June 24 reveal the best performing schools across the country – according to the percentage of primary seven pupils meeting the required standard in core skills in Scotland’s curriculum for excellence. The data from the Scottish Government allows parents to analyse standards across the 1,200 schools that published results.