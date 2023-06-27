News you can trust since 1873
The 10 best primary schools in West Lothian, according to Times Scotland

These ten West Lothian primary schools are among the best performing across Scotland
By Jolene Campbell
Published 27th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST

Two primary schools in West Lothian scored among the highest in a Scotland-wide list created by The Times newspaper.

Boghall Primary and St John Ogilvie Primary made it into the Scottish top 20 list, based on performance. Meanwhile, St Mary’s RC was the lowest ranked West Lothian Primary school with a score of 260 out of 400. Pumpherston and Uphall Station CPS and Dedridge primaries also were among the lowest ranked.

The figures published on Saturday, June 24 reveal the best performing schools across the country – according to the percentage of primary seven pupils meeting the required standard in core skills in Scotland’s curriculum for excellence. The data from the Scottish Government allows parents to analyse standards across the 1,200 schools that published results.

Boghall Primary school in Bathgate ranked in the Scottish top 20 with a score of 400.

1. Boghall Primary, Elizabeth Drive

Boghall Primary school in Bathgate ranked in the Scottish top 20 with a score of 400. Photo: Google

St John Ogilvie RC Primary in Livingston ranked second in the top ten primary schools in West Lothian

2. St John Ogilvie RC Primary, Harburn Avenue

St John Ogilvie RC Primary in Livingston ranked second in the top ten primary schools in West Lothian Photo: Google

Linlithgow Bridge Primary which has a roll of 171 pupils ranked third in the top ten West Lothian schools for performance

3. Linlithgow Bridge Primary, East Mill Road

Linlithgow Bridge Primary which has a roll of 171 pupils ranked third in the top ten West Lothian schools for performance Photo: Google

Low Port Primary in Linlithgow had top score and came in at fourth in the top ten schools in West Lothian.

4. Low Port Primary, Blackness Road

Low Port Primary in Linlithgow had top score and came in at fourth in the top ten schools in West Lothian. Photo: Lord Harris (Creative Commons)

