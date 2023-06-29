Midlothian has over 30 primary schools , but these 10 have just been named as the best in the area.

The Times Scotland recently released a new league table which names the top performing primary schools in Scotland. The newspaper ranked each educational institution by looking at the percentage of P7 pupils who are up to standard in four key skills. One Midlothian school was amongst several to receive a top score of 400. Edinburgh and West Lothian primary schools were also given perfect scores. These are the 10 top performing Midlothian primary schools, according to The Times Scotland primary school league table.