The 10 best Midlothian primary schools, according to The Times Scotland primary school league table

These are the top performing primary schools in Midlothian in 2023
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 29th Jun 2023, 13:50 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 13:51 BST

Midlothian has over 30 primary schools, but these 10 have just been named as the best in the area.

The Times Scotland recently released a new league table which names the top performing primary schools in Scotland. The newspaper ranked each educational institution by looking at the percentage of P7 pupils who are up to standard in four key skills. One Midlothian school was amongst several to receive a top score of 400. Edinburgh and West Lothian primary schools were also given perfect scores. These are the 10 top performing Midlothian primary schools, according to The Times Scotland primary school league table.

This village school near Dalkeith took the number one spot and was named as the best primary school in Midlothian by The Times Scotland, receiving a top score of 400.

1. Tynewater Primary School

This village school near Dalkeith took the number one spot and was named as the best primary school in Midlothian by The Times Scotland, receiving a top score of 400. Photo: Google Maps

Loanhead Primary School was ranked second in the list of top performing Midlothian schools.

2. Loanhead Primary School

Loanhead Primary School was ranked second in the list of top performing Midlothian schools. Photo: Google Maps

Based on pupil performance, this primary school in Bonnyrigg is the third best primary school in Midlothian.

3. Lasswade Primary School

Based on pupil performance, this primary school in Bonnyrigg is the third best primary school in Midlothian. Photo: Google Maps

Rosewell Primary School was ranked as fourth in the league table of Midlothian primary schools.

4. Rosewell Primary School

Rosewell Primary School was ranked as fourth in the league table of Midlothian primary schools. Photo: Google Maps

