News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way

The 12 UK university towns and cities with the highest cost of student living – and where Edinburgh ranks

The most expensive place in the UK for students to live has been revealed in the NatWest Student Living Index.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 30th Oct 2023, 13:14 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 16:59 GMT

The index, which surveyed 3,052 students, takes account of student income and living costs to calculate a score for university towns and cities across the UK.

Jaimala Patel, Head of NatWest Student Accounts, said: “An increased reliance on student loans and double digit increases in spending on food shopping and rent is having a real impact on student finances. There are some reassuring signs that students feel far more comfortable budgeting than in previous years, and they are taking steps to live within their means.

“We provide a range of tools to help students, including spend categorisation in our mobile app and a Round Ups tool to help develop a strong savings habit.”

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the 12 most expensive places in the UK for students to live.

Student Living Index = average monthly living and accommodation cost ÷average monthly income. Ranked: 1. Student Living Index score: 0.74.

1. Edinburgh

Student Living Index = average monthly living and accommodation cost ÷average monthly income. Ranked: 1. Student Living Index score: 0.74. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Student Living Index = average monthly living and accommodation cost ÷average monthly income. Ranked: 2. Student Living Index score: 0.68

2. Glasgow

Student Living Index = average monthly living and accommodation cost ÷average monthly income. Ranked: 2. Student Living Index score: 0.68 Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
Student Living Index = average monthly living and accommodation cost ÷average monthly income. Ranked: 3. Student Living Index score: 0.59

3. London

Student Living Index = average monthly living and accommodation cost ÷average monthly income. Ranked: 3. Student Living Index score: 0.59 Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
Student Living Index = average monthly living and accommodation cost ÷average monthly income. Ranked: 4. Student Living Index score: 0.58.

4. Coventry

Student Living Index = average monthly living and accommodation cost ÷average monthly income. Ranked: 4. Student Living Index score: 0.58. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Edinburgh