The 15 best Midlothian primary schools in 2025, according to latest data available

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 10th Apr 2025, 04:45 BST
The best-performing state primary schools across Scotland have been named – and we've looked at the data to put together our own list of Midlothian’s 15 best primaries.

The information comes from the Sunday Times, who recently released their annual list ranking all the Primary Schools in Scotland.

Schools submit data on the percentage of pupils up to standard in reading, writing, numeracy and combined listening-and-talking. The Sunday Times aggregates this information into a maximum score of 400.

Schools with a higher proportion of deprived pupils are weighted to rise up the Sunday Times Primary School League table to recognise their achievement in delivering a good education despite the challenges of poverty. The data, based on teacher judgment, is drawn from the same government statistics that policymakers use to make decisions about schools and nurseries in Scotland. Almost 1,200 primary schools submitted data.

There are more than 2,000 primary schools in Scotland but more than a third do not submit Acel data each year. This year, a record 89 schools scored top marks – up from 85 last year and just 52 when the government first began compiling data in 2016/17.

Schools are marked against 4 categories: reading, writing, numeracy and combined listening-and-talking. Each category is scored out of 100 for a total of 400.

The full searchable table of 1200 schools is available at The Times by clicking here.

Scroll through our picture gallery for the top 15 primary schools in Midlothian, ranked by the latest data available in 2025.

Scroll through our picture gallery for the top 15 primary schools in Midlothian, ranked by the latest data available in 2025. Photo: Pixabay

1. The top 15 primary schools in Midlothian

Scroll through our picture gallery for the top 15 primary schools in Midlothian, ranked by the latest data available in 2025. Photo: Pixabay Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
Address: Stone Avenue, Dalkeith EH22 5PB. Midothian ranking: 1. National ranking: 163. Scored 380 out of 400.

2. St Luke's Primary School

Address: Stone Avenue, Dalkeith EH22 5PB. Midothian ranking: 1. National ranking: 163. Scored 380 out of 400. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Address: Kippielaw, Lauder Road, Dalkeith EH22 2PU. Midothian ranking: 2. National ranking: 370. Scored 400 out of 400.

3. St David's Primary School

Address: Kippielaw, Lauder Road, Dalkeith EH22 2PU. Midothian ranking: 2. National ranking: 370. Scored 400 out of 400. Photo: Richard Webb

Photo Sales
Address: 20 Croft Street, Dalkeith EH22 3BA. Midlothian ranking: 3. National ranking: 292. Scored 370 out of 400.

4. King's Park Primary School

Address: 20 Croft Street, Dalkeith EH22 3BA. Midlothian ranking: 3. National ranking: 292. Scored 370 out of 400. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ScotlandSchoolsMidlothianPrimary SchoolsThe Sunday Times
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice