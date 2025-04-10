The 15 best Midlothian primary schools in 2025, according to latest data available

The information comes from the Sunday Times, who recently released their annual list ranking all the Primary Schools in Scotland.

Schools submit data on the percentage of pupils up to standard in reading, writing, numeracy and combined listening-and-talking. The Sunday Times aggregates this information into a maximum score of 400.

Schools with a higher proportion of deprived pupils are weighted to rise up the Sunday Times Primary School League table to recognise their achievement in delivering a good education despite the challenges of poverty. The data, based on teacher judgment, is drawn from the same government statistics that policymakers use to make decisions about schools and nurseries in Scotland. Almost 1,200 primary schools submitted data.

There are more than 2,000 primary schools in Scotland but more than a third do not submit Acel data each year. This year, a record 89 schools scored top marks – up from 85 last year and just 52 when the government first began compiling data in 2016/17.

Schools are marked against 4 categories: reading, writing, numeracy and combined listening-and-talking. Each category is scored out of 100 for a total of 400.

The full searchable table of 1200 schools is available at The Times by clicking here.

Scroll through our picture gallery for the top 15 primary schools in Midlothian, ranked by the latest data available in 2025.

St Luke's Primary School Address: Stone Avenue, Dalkeith EH22 5PB. Midothian ranking: 1. National ranking: 163. Scored 380 out of 400.

St David's Primary School Address: Kippielaw, Lauder Road, Dalkeith EH22 2PU. Midothian ranking: 2. National ranking: 370. Scored 400 out of 400.