Edinburgh hotel boasting 'killer location' crowned as Best City Hotel by Sunday Times

An Edinburgh hotel that claims to “set a new standard in luxury hospitality” has been awarded a major accolade by top travel writers.

It comes as The Times and The Sunday Times revealed its definitive list of the 100 Best Places to Stay from across the UK. The guide is available on Monday, March 10 via the online interactive guide and as a supplement within the newspaper on Sunday, March 16.

100 Princes Street in the heart of the city centre was named Best City Hotel, with the guide saying “Edinburgh’s most exciting stay shows off impeccable service, Edwardian opulence and a killer location.”

The stunning venue, which is located within the storied walls of what once was the headquarters of the Royal Overseas League, is a proud part of The Red Carnation Hotel Collection.

Elsewhere, The Torridon in the Highlands was named the best place to stay in Scotland by The Times and The Sunday Times.

The guide says this “thrillingly remote escape in Wester Ross has a Michelin-starred restaurant and a wild approach to wellness”. The judges praise this boutique hotel’s traditional interiors, green therapy, stag-filled forest surroundings, and its fabulous fine dining restaurant and cocktail bar.

Gleneagles in Perth and Kinross, meanwhile, won Best Hotel for Sports, with the guide saying “an addition of a glamorous new Sporting Club continues the Gleneagles’ commitment to constant self-improvement in suitably sophisticated style, adding to the 50-plus country pursuits and world-class instruction.”

Claire Irvin, Head of Travel of The Times and The Sunday Times, said: “The judging process for this year's Best Places To Stay awards has been as rigorous as ever, as our criteria combines with the ever-increasing importance our readers place on value for money in travel to find a shortlist worthy of their visit.

“This value is subjective – our readers covet multiple breaks across the year and are lucky to have the time and money to spend on them – however, each trip needs to be individually unique and memorable. And with international destinations easier than ever before to reach, UK hotels have their work cut out to compete on all levels. Luckily for us, they are rising to the challenge as never before.

“The price points of each hotel chosen may differ but they all share the same commitment to consistency and excellence our readers – and their hard-earned cash – deserve.”

Susan d’Arcy, Hotel Expert at The Times and The Sunday Times, added: "One of the things that has impressed us most when travelling around the country this year is the welcome. Hotel teams appreciate that there's a lot of choice out there and they're really going the extra mile to deliver friendly and knowledgeable service. It makes all the difference to a stay."

The guide is split into ten regions: London, Southeast, Southwest, Central, East, North & Northeast, Northwest, Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland. With writers from The Times and The Sunday Times travelling from the Scottish Highlands to the coasts of Cornwall, and bustling boroughs to coaching inns hidden away in the deep countryside, there’s something for every taste, budget and location.

There are also winners in thirteen different categories; Affordable, Beach, Blow-the-Budget, Boutique, City, Countryside, Disruptor, Family-Friendly, Foodie, One-to-Watch, Pub Stay, Romantic, and Sports.

The guide focuses on the things that really matter; hotels with the essentials of comfort, great service and value, as well as personality and warmth.

