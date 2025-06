The 17 best East Lothian primary schools, according to Sunday Times 2025 league table

Schools submit data on the percentage of pupils up to standard in reading, writing, numeracy and combined listening-and-talking. The Sunday Times aggregates this data into a maximum score of 400.

Schools with a higher proportion of deprived pupils are weighted to rise up The Sunday Times Primary School League table to recognise their achievement in delivering a good education despite the challenges of poverty. The data, based on teacher judgment, is drawn from the same government statistics that policymakers use to make decisions about schools and nurseries in Scotland. Almost 1,200 primary schools submitted data.

There are over 2,000 primary schools in Scotland but more than a third do not submit Acel data each year. This year, a record 89 schools scored top marks – up from 85 last year and just 52 when the government first began compiling data in 2016/17.

Schools are marked against 4 categories: reading, writing, numeracy and combined listening-and-talking. Each category is scored out of 100 for a total of 400.

The full searchable table of 1200 schools is available at The Times by clicking here.

Take a look through our photo gallery for the top 17 primary schools in East Lothian ranked by the latest data available in 2025.

1 . The top 17 primary schools in East Lothian Take a look through our photo gallery for the top 17 primary schools in East Lothian, ranked by the latest data available in 2025. Photo: Pixabay Photo Sales

2 . Stoneyhill Primary School Address: Off Clayknowes Way, Musselburgh EH21 6UL. East Lothian rank: 1. National rank: 75. Scored 400 out of 400. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

3 . Gullane Primary School Address: Muirfield Terrace, Gullane EH31 2HL. East Lothian rank 2: National rank 220. Scored 380 out of 400. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales