Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ENU is the only Scottish university to get a nod in the marquee category – and the first one to be included since 2020.

The industry publication’s prizes draw hundreds of entries from across the UK and the Republic of Ireland, and recognise the full range of academic and professional services.

Edinburgh Napier’s submission, which covered the 2020/21 academic year, was based around the themes of ‘wellbeing and sustainability’.

Edinburgh Napier University has been shortlisted for University of the Year at the Times Higher Education Awards 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It included highlights such as leading research on the construction of major cities, the development of the world’s first community-based mangrove and seagrass conservation projects, the award-winning period poverty campaign Bleedin’ Saor, and a pioneering lab plastics recycling programme.

Professor Andrea Nolan, Principal & Vice Chancellor of Edinburgh Napier University, said: “We are thrilled to see Edinburgh Napier named on the shortlist.

“Wellbeing and sustainability underpin our academic strategies, our support strategies and indeed all that we do for the communities we serve.

“The success of our entry, which describes how we have maintained our commitment, is recognition of our approach and impact.

“The 2020/21 academic year presented all universities with formidable challenges, and I am proud of the way everyone at ENU went above and beyond to deliver for our students in Edinburgh and internationally, and for our many stakeholders.

“What is remarkable is that, in addition to navigating through the most challenging of times, the staff continued to innovate and deliver to our strategy.

“The university continued to grow in the broadest terms and make a difference.

“I would like to congratulate our fellow nominees and look forward to the ceremony in November.”

Edinburgh Napier University has also been shortlisted in two other categories: Outstanding Marketing/Communications Team and ENU’s Russell Wilson in Outstanding Technician of the Year.

THE editor John Gill said: “This is the 18th year that the THE Awards will celebrate the best that UK higher education has to offer, across 20 categories covering all aspects of university activity.

“Once again, the shortlists reflect universities doing extraordinary things in extraordinary times, during the 2020/21 academic year, when the pandemic continued to force higher education and all who work in it to respond to an unprecedented challenge.

“That universities did so with alacrity and creativity is clear from the truly exceptional stories told in the awards submissions, and we had over 550 in all – among the highest number ever.

“All of us at THE are looking forward to celebrating with those shortlisted when we get together for the ‘Oscars of higher education’ in November.”

The nominations follow several other recent accolades in support of the work being done at Edinburgh Napier.

This year ENU has been named the number one modern university in Scotland by the 2022 Sunday Times Good University Guide, while it has ranked first in in Edinburgh for student satisfaction in the National Student Survey in each of the last three years.