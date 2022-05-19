On Thursday, leaders of the two universities signed a Memorandum of Understanding, and spoke of their hopes for the new partnership – the first of its kind in Scotland.

The institutions intend on strengthening their links, with plans to hold joint public lectures and welcome Ukrainian students to Scotland this summer already in place.

The partnership is part of a new scheme to pair UK and Ukrainian Universities, which hopes to establish international links in higher education.

Despite the ongoing war in Ukraine, Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv remains open, with many students and staff continuing to study and work remotely. The alliance will provide practical support to help the National University to continue its operations during this turbulent period and to deepen collaborations and opportunities for mutual gain in the future.

The online event took place on Vyshyvanka Day, which is a national celebration of Ukrainian culture that aims to preserve the folk tradition of crafting and wearing colourful embroidered clothes.

As a result of this formal partnership Professor Mykola Kapitonenko of the National University will hold a public online lecture entitled: ‘Why Russia Invaded Ukraine and What Comes Next’.

Students from Kyiv will also receive funding to take part in the Una Europa One Health Summer School in Edinburgh this July. The two-week programme will bring together students and staff from across Europe to explore new ways to tackle global challenges.

Professor Volodymyr Bugrov, Rector of the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, said: "Cooperation of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv with one of the leading UK universities and one of the oldest universitiexs in Scotland opens promising opportunities in education and science. Our collaboration is evolving as a constructive partnership to support Ukraine's reconstruction after victory over the Russian aggressor and development of higher education in our country."