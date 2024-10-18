15 East Lothian doctors GP surgeries rated from best to worst according to patient 2024 survey

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 18th Oct 2024, 17:14 GMT
The best and worst rated GP practices in East Lothian have been revealed in the latest Health and Care Experience survey.

The survey for 2023/24, commissioned by the Scottish Government, asked people in the county, as well as across Scotland, for their opinions on their local GP practice.

Over 107,000 people registered at GP practices in Scotland responded, giving an overall response rate of 20%. Of those who responded, 69% said they had an overall positive experience provided by their GP practice, up 2% on the 2021/22 survey.

The questionnaires, sent out in October and November 2023, asked about people’s experiences over the previous 12 months.

Scroll through our photo gallery to see 15 GP surgeries in East Lothian ranked from best to worst, according to the results of the survey.

All information is correct according to the Scottish Government's website at the time of writing.

1. 15 GP surgeries in East Lothian rated from best to worst

Take a look through our gallery to see 15 GP surgeries in East Lothian rated from best to worst. Photo: Pixabay

Address: Dunbar Medical Centre, Queens Road, Dunbar, EH42 1SE. Number of responses: 110. Percentage positive: 94%

2. Lauderdale Medical Practice - Dunbar

Address: Dunbar Medical Centre, Queens Road, Dunbar, EH42 1SE. Number of responses: 110. Percentage positive: 94% Photo: Google Street View

Address: Preston Road, Prestonpans, EH32 9QS. Number of responses: 136. Percentage positive: 91%.

3. Prestonpans Group Practice - Prestonpans

Address: Preston Road, Prestonpans, EH32 9QS. Number of responses: 136. Percentage positive: 91%. Photo: Google Street View

Address: Tynemount Road, Ormiston, EH35 5AB. Number of responses: 121. Percentage positive: 89%.

4. Ormiston Medical Practice - Ormiston

Address: Tynemount Road, Ormiston, EH35 5AB. Number of responses: 121. Percentage positive: 89%. Photo: Google Street View

