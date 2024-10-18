15 East Lothian doctors GP surgeries rated from best to worst according to patient 2024 survey

The survey for 2023/24, commissioned by the Scottish Government, asked people in the county, as well as across Scotland, for their opinions on their local GP practice.

Over 107,000 people registered at GP practices in Scotland responded, giving an overall response rate of 20%. Of those who responded, 69% said they had an overall positive experience provided by their GP practice, up 2% on the 2021/22 survey.

The questionnaires, sent out in October and November 2023, asked about people’s experiences over the previous 12 months.

Scroll through our photo gallery to see 15 GP surgeries in East Lothian ranked from best to worst, according to the results of the survey.

All information is correct according to the Scottish Government's website at the time of writing.

1 . 15 GP surgeries in East Lothian rated from best to worst Take a look through our gallery to see 15 GP surgeries in East Lothian rated from best to worst. Photo: Pixabay Photo Sales

2 . Lauderdale Medical Practice - Dunbar Address: Dunbar Medical Centre, Queens Road, Dunbar, EH42 1SE. Number of responses: 110. Percentage positive: 94% Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

3 . Prestonpans Group Practice - Prestonpans Address: Preston Road, Prestonpans, EH32 9QS. Number of responses: 136. Percentage positive: 91%. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales