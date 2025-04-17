Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Easter holidays will impact the opening hours of your doctor’s surgery 🐣

GP surgeries will be closing their doors over the Easter holidays.

Here’s where you can go if get sick and need medical attention.

No one wants to find themselves feeling unwell over the Easter holidays, but if you start to feel under the weather, accessing healthcare may look slightly different.

The bank holiday weekend will impact the opening hours of your GP and pharmacy, with patients being urged to choose the best option for their needs if they find themselves feeling poorly.

Holiday seasons are a busy time for the NHS, here is everything you need to know about when your GP will be closed and what to do if you need to see a doctor over the Easter weekend.

Are GPs open over the Easter weekend?

GP practices and some pharmacies will be closed over the bank holidays on Good Friday (April 18) and Easter Monday (April 21).

Whilst, in Northern Ireland, GP surgeries will be closed on Easter Monday (April 21) and Tuesday April 22.

Where to go if you need medical care over Easter?

A number of pharmacies will remain open over the Easter offering no-appointment help and advice for minor illness and injury, you can find an open pharmacy near you on Find a pharmacy.

There are a range of healthcare services available through the NHS Pharmacy First scheme which means that the majority of pharmacies can offer prescriptions for seven common conditions which include: sinusitis, sore throat, infected insect bites, shingles, uncomplicated urinary tract infections, earache and impetigo.

If you find yourself unwell you can use the NHS 111 app to discuss your symptoms and what steps you should take next, you can also phone the NHS 111 service which is open during public holidays.

In the event of a life-threatening emergency attend your local A&E department or call 999 for an ambulance.

