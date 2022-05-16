Covid Edinburgh: These are the six areas in the Capital with zero coronavirus cases

Several neighbourhoods in Edinburgh reported zero* cases of coronavirus in a week.

By Anna Bryan
Monday, 16th May 2022, 10:10 am

In the Capital, 880 cases of Covid were reported between May 3 and 9, according to figures published by Public Health Scotland (PHS).

However, some areas stayed virtually free of the virus for the entire week.

According to the data, six neighbourhoods recorded zero to two* new cases. These areas include Queensferry West, Currie East, Murrayburn and Wester Hailes North, Colinton Mains and Firrhill, Comiston and Swanston and Liberton East.

The Shore and Constitution Street had the highest case rate in Edinburgh, with 25 new positive cases being reported in the area.

Craigmillar and The Grange both had 18 cases, which is the second highest number of positive Covid cases recorded in the Capital over this period.

*When a neighbourhood has less than three Covid-19 cases, Public Health Scotland report the number as 0-2 to protect patient confidentiality.

