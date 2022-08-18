Covid Scotland: Confirmed coronavirus deaths rise

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Data from National Records of Scotland (NRS) showed 66 deaths were registered that mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate in the week to August 14, an increase of six deaths from the previous week.

As of Sunday, 15,491 deaths have been registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The numbers have risen.

Of those who died, 49 were aged 75 or older, 12 were aged 65 to 74, and five were under 65.

Fifty of the deaths were in hospitals, ten were in care homes, and six were at home or a non-institutional setting.

Pete Whitehouse, NRS director of statistical services, said: “The latest figures show that last week there were 66 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. This is six more deaths than the previous week.

“People living in the most deprived areas were 2.3 times as likely to die with Covid-19 as those in the least deprived areas.

“The size of this gap slowly widened over the period of the pandemic but has narrowed since January 2022, when the gap was 2.5.

“The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in this week was 1,126, which is 112, or 11%, more than the five-year average.”

Of those who died in the week to Sunday, 27 were female and 39 were male.