Office for National Statistics (ONS) data showed in the week ending June 2, an estimated 124,100 people in private households had the virus, equating to around one in 40 individuals.

This was up from 105,900 people, equating to around one in 50, the previous week.

The ONS said there are early signs of a possible increase in the percentage of people testing positive for Covid-19 in England and Northern Ireland, which is likely to have been caused by increases in infections compatible with Omicron variants BA.1, BA.4 and BA.5.

It said the trends are “uncertain” in Wales and Scotland.

Sarah Crofts, head of analytical outputs for the ONS Covid-19 Infection Survey, said: “Today’s data shows a mixed picture for infection rates across the UK, with small increases in England and Northern Ireland, likely driven by increasing trends in Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants.

“Infections with Omicron BA.2 remain the most common variant of Covid-19 and continue to decrease across much of the UK.

“We will continue to monitor the data closely.”

The number of people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Scotland increased last week, according to the latest figures. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The ONS report said that in Scotland, the trend in the percentage of people testing positive for Covid-19 is “uncertain” for most ages, but there are “possible signs of an increase” in those aged around 30 to 40.

Latest data from National Records of Scotland (NRS) shows that in the week to June 5, 20 deaths involving Covid-19 were registered – 26 fewer than the previous week.