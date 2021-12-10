Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The national ‘Going the Extra Mile’ competition, run by Holmes Care Group and Impact Healthcare, has recognised Linda Williamson, deputy manager at Heatherfield Nursing Home in Armadale with one of four awards.

During the pandemic’s initial stages Ms Williamson put aside her own fears to manage the home over a tense, uncertain period.

Deputy manager at Heatherfield Nursing Home in Armadale, Linda Williamson.

As infection prevention rules changed on a near-daily basis, she liaised with public health groups to implement the latest guidance across hygiene, care and nursing teams, keeping staff and residents as safe as possible.

The manager juggled many roles across the home, often drawing on her expertise as a nurse to deliver personalised care plans for residents. She also assumed responsibility for all Covid-19 testing in partnership with local health services.

Ms Williamson said: “The last two years have been challenging for everyone, so it’s a big honour to receive an award like this because it means you’ve made a difference.

“I am very thankful for all the support I received from my colleagues and our wonderful residents despite the difficult circumstances we faced.”

Her award saw the home win £1,000 to spend on the welfare and wellbeing of all staff members.

Service manager at Heatherfield Nursing Home, Hazel McFie said: “We are all grateful for the work she did to keep everything running and make sure there was no disruption to the care residents receive.

“When the home needs her, she is there for us, so this award is well deserved.”

