Two Edinburgh pharmacies will shut their doors for good next week, with a closing date having been announced.

The chemists in the Meadowbank and Straiton Sainsbury’s stores will close permanently from Tuesday, June 13, after Lloyds Pharmacy announced it will pull out of all its 237 in-store branches with the supermarket giant.

The local health board has now assured patients who use these pharmacies that they will have access to services and medicines. NHS Lothian said it is working with Lloyds Pharmacy, local health and social care partnerships and GP practices. Patients are being contacted directly to discuss alternative arrangements.

The chemists will close on June, 13

Those who get their prescriptions sent to these pharmacies have been urged to contact their GP practice to nominate a new pharmacy. Jenny Long, director of primary care for NHS Lothian said: “We’ve consulted with pharmacies in the surrounding areas to ensure they have the capacity to accommodate patients being redirected to their services and the expected increase in demand.

“Contacting patients who regularly receive repeat prescriptions, or need help with their prescriptions, has been prioritised to ensure they have ongoing and seamless access to medicines. If you’re worried that you should have been contacted, or are concerned about your medicine management, please contact us directly or speak to your GP practice.”

People who need dosette boxes and serial prescriptions have been prioritised to make sure they are transferred safely to a nearby pharmacy. Any patient who has a prescription awaiting collection at these pharmacies has also been urged to collect it as soon as possible and before the closing date.

Lloyds acquired Sainsbury’s 280-branch pharmacy network in 2015. The group previously said it was “exploring options for each individual branch” amid the closures which are thought to affect about 2,000 jobs.