From pints to PJs: why more adults are choosing nights in over nights out

More than half of adults are staying in more often than they were two years ago

A majority of adults are increasingly swapping nights on the town for quiet evenings in front of the TV, according to fascinating new research into the nation’s social habits.

The study, conducted by online weight loss clinic myBMI.co.uk found more than half of people (56%) stay in more often now than they did two years ago, as trends switch amid a changing cultural and economic landscape.

Body image is a key factor, data shows, with over a third (37%) of adults admitting they avoid going out due to how they feel about their appearance.

The findings echo UK Parliament data which show 63.8% of UK adults are living with an unhealthy weight - one of the highest rates in Europe.

With obesity classified by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as a chronic and complex disease, the knock-on effect on self-esteem and social behaviour is becoming increasingly clear.

As people retreat from social settings, the data reveals an impact on dating culture.

Over half (58%) of those surveyed say they feel pressure to look a certain way when socialising, while fewer than half (48%) report feeling confident when dating.

These shifts are also reflected in changing lifestyle habits more broadly.

More than half (55%) of adults say they are now drinking less than they were two years ago - a figure that’s likely linked to a reduction in nights out and a preference for staying in.

At the same time, people are increasingly seeking solutions, with data showing three in ten (30%) adults are now open to using weight loss medication to help regain confidence.

Searches for weight loss injection treatments like Mounjaro and Wegovy, were searched on Google in the UK more than 6.4million times last month alone.

The nationwide survey of 1,000 adults was conducted by myBMI, a weight loss clinic built by medical specialists to give customers access to the most effective prescription weight loss treatments.

John Campbell, prescribing pharmacist and weight loss expert at myBMI, said: “This research highlights the wider impact weight-related issues are having on people’s daily lives - not just from a health perspective, but socially and psychologically too.

“We’re seeing a growing number of adults staying home more often due to low body confidence, which is also affecting their dating lives, social relationships and even drinking habits.”

John added: "As awareness around medical weight loss treatments grows, more people are now actively seeking support to address the underlying causes.

“At myBMI, all prescribing pharmacists are registered with the GpHC and specially trained to support patients at all stages of their weight loss journey.

"Our goal is to ensure patients have safe, informed access to the most effective support available - helping them to take control of their health and regain confidence in their everyday lives.”