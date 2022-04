Public Health Scotland previously confirmed cases affecting children between the ages of one and five in the Fife, Lanarkshire, Tayside and Greater Glasgow and Clyde health-board areas.

There have been 49 cases in England, 13 in Scotland and 12 across both Wales and Northern Ireland, all of which have occurred since January.

The WHO was told about 10 cases of severe acute hepatitis in youngsters in Scotland’s central belt on April 5, and three days later the organisation said it had been notified about 74 cases across the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tests are still being conducted to determine how the children contracted hepatitis.

It warned that, given the increase in cases reported over the past month and a ramping up of search efforts, more cases were likely to be reported in the coming days.

Of the cases reported, the WHO said, some have had to be transferred to specialist children’s liver units and six children have undergone liver transplantation.

As of April 11 no death has been reported among these cases and one epidemiologically linked case has been detected, WHO said.

Dr Meera Chand, director of clinical and emerging infections at the UK Health Security Agency, said its officials were working across the four nations to “investigate a wide range of possible factors which may be causing children to be admitted to hospital with liver inflammation known as hepatitis.

“One of the possible causes that we are investigating is that this is linked to adenovirus infection.

“However, we are thoroughly investigating other potential causes,” she said.

Other possible explanations are also being investigated, including whether or not Covid-19 could have played a role in the spate of cases.

But officials stressed that there is “no link” to Covid-19 jabs as none of the children affected have received a Covid-19 vaccine.

Lab tests have excluded hepatitis type A, B, C, and E viruses in these cases, WHO said, and further tests for additional infections, chemicals and toxins are under way.

Following identification in the UK less than five cases have been reported in Ireland with further investigations ongoing.

And three cases of acute acute hepatitis of unknown aetiology have been reported in children in Spain.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.