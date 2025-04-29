New online support for people living with secondary breast cancer in Scotland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading research and support charity, Breast Cancer Now, is launching a new online service for people living with incurable secondary breast cancer in Scotland.

The new ‘Living with Secondary Breast Cancer’ group will bring together people with secondary breast cancer in Scotland, including those living in rural areas of the country, to talk, hear from and learn with others who understand the unique challenges that the diagnosis can bring, in a supportive space.

The free monthly online group will launch on Wednesday, April 30 and will continue to be held on the last Wednesday of every month between 11am and 1pm. Each group will welcome up to 20 people, with the flexibility to attend as many or as few sessions as they choose.

Each session will be facilitated by a trained counsellor, and every few months there will be longer sessions offering the chance for attendees to hear from an expert speaker on topics such as treatment side effects, fatigue, and clinical trials.

It’s estimated that over 61,000 people are living with secondary breast cancer (also called metastatic, advanced, or stage 4 cancer) in the UK. The disease occurs when breast cancer cells spread from the breast to other parts of the body, most commonly the bones, liver, lung, or brain. While secondary breast cancer can be treated, it cannot currently be cured.

Fraser White, services coordinator, secondary breast cancer, at Breast Cancer Now, said: “We are thrilled to be launching this invaluable online support service to help us be there for more people living with secondary breast cancer in Scotland.

“We understand that living with secondary breast cancer can bring about many uncertainties, and that people can often feel overlooked or forgotten after receiving the devastating diagnosis. We also hear from our service users that for some people, it can also be incredibly isolating, particularly for those living in more rural or remote areas, where access to local support may be limited.

“This new group will allow us to reach people no matter where they are in the country, helping them to connect with others who understand what they’re going through, and to receive vital information and support.

“If anyone has any questions, please get in touch with us at [email protected] or call 0345 077 1893.”

To attend the online group, register at: breastcancernow.org/support-for-you/living-with-secondary-breast-cancer/online/register or call Breast Cancer Now on 0345 077 1893.