Britain’s Got Talent winner Colin Thackery to perform live at Edinburgh Poppy Day

Colin Thackery, the the 2019 winner of Britain’s Got Talent, will pay tribute to servicemen and women past and present at Edinburgh’s annual Poppy Day on Thursday (November 3).

The Chelsea pensioner and Korean war veteran, who became the talent show’s oldest ever winner, will perform at St Andrew Square as part of the city-wide fundraising event.

An army of Poppyscotland supporters will be hitting the Capital’s streets, supermarkets and shopping centres, hoping to raise thousands of pounds for the Scottish Poppy Appeal.

As well as scores of individual volunteers, they will be joined by groups from Legion Scotland and local businesses.

BFBS The Forces Station will be hosting the concert in St Andrew Square from 11.30am, and broadcasting live during the day.

Thackery, 92, will be joined by the Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, acclaimed folk musician Alan Brydon and George Heriot’s Pipe Band. There will also be historic vehicles on display in the square.

The Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland will also be playing at the Field and Garden of Remembrance, in Princes Street Gardens, at 11am.

Poppyscotland’s mobile museum, Bud, will be welcoming visitors on Waverley Bridge from 9am, encouraging them to explore the history of the poppy and role of remembrance in Scotland.

The 18-tonne truck has been traveling the country, transforming into an interactive learning space which includes activities such as making your own poppy.

Thackery said: “I am always delighted to be asked to do something for Poppyscotland and am especially pleased to be taking part in Edinburgh’s Poppy Day.

“Having served as a Gunner for 25 years, I am proud to stand with a collecting bucket, selling poppies or singing in a concert. I was also proud to stand alongside my Legion colleagues with my regimental standard on Remembrance Sunday when I lived in Norwich.

“I cannot march anymore but will always come and sing when asked.

“Remembrance is very important to me, it gives me the opportunity to think about the chaps who never made it home from the Malaya and Korean conflicts; I also think about the recent wars and those who find themselves in need of a friendly face.”

Gordon Michie, Poppyscotland’s Head of Fundraising and Learning, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be welcoming Colin Thackery to Scotland, and are very grateful to all our performers for their support, as well as Edinburgh City Council.

“We’ve got a fantastic line-up this year, and have been overwhelmed by the wonderful response from volunteers who will be out collecting on the streets.

“Our Bud mobile museum will also be opening its doors, giving visitors a chance to learn about the history of the poppy and try hands-on activities.

“I’d encourage people of all ages to come along, show their support and enjoy a great day out. Our Armed Forces do remarkable things to protect us and our way of life.

“Wearing a poppy is a way to show you care and that their service and sacrifices will never be forgotten.

“All the funds raised will help Poppyscotland continue it vital, life-changing work supporting veterans, serving personnel and their families throughout Scotland.”

