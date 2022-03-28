The town gets its name from the combination of the two Cumbric words ‘ddol’ and ‘coed’ – meaning ‘wooded valley’.

Set on the River Esk, Dalkeith grew around the 12th century castle now known as Dalkeith Palace, being made a burgh of barony in 1401 and a burgh of regality in 1540.

Prior to this archaeologists have found evidence of human habitation all the way back to prehistoric times, as well as a temporary Roman camp in the area.

In 1650, The English New Model Army, under the command of Oliver Cromwell, came to Dalkeith in 1650 during the invasion of Scotland, with his Scottish Commander General George Monck taking over the then Dalkeith Castle.

Industry came to town in 1931 courtesy of a railway ling with Edinburgh that transported coal, minerals and agricultural products, with the largest indoor grain market in Scotland opening there in 1853.

And Dalkeith came to national political prominence in 1879 when William Gladstone started his successful campaign for British Prime Minister in the town.

In modern times the town’s most prominent buildings include Dalkeith Palace, which replaced the castle in the late 16th century and was rebuilt in the early 18th century, alongside St Nicholas Buccleuch Church with a history dating back to the 15th century, and the 18th century Tolbooth in the town centre.

Here are 23 pictures to take you back to Dalkeith in the 1950s and 1960s.

Read more:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

1. Al fresco food Edinburgh Public Library Social Club barbecue in the grounds of Newbattle Abbey College, in Dalkeith, in July 1965. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

2. Nice to meat you A view of the interior of the Adams Sausage Factory in Dalkeith in February 1966. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

3. Emergency Firemen chip a 12ft hole in the wall of a house while fighting a blaze in Dalkeith in October 1964. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

4. All new The new Dalkeith Shopping Centre, featuring a contemporary fountain in the courtyard, pictured in July 1965. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales