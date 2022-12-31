News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Edinburgh Hogmanay celebrations in 2002.
Edinburgh Hogmanay celebrations in 2002.

Edinburgh Hogmanay: 10 photos of Edinburgh New Year's Eve celebrations in 2002, exactly 20 years ago

Take yourself back to 2002 with these 10 photos of Edinburgh Hogmanay celebrations from exactly 20 years ago.

By Anna Bryan
3 minutes ago

New Year’s Eve 2022 is almost upon us, with the Edinburgh Hogmanay Street Party returning after two years of Covid. As you get prepared for this year’s celebrations, cast your mind back to 2002, when more than 100,000 revellers crowded into Princes Street for the massive street party.

The Proclaimers and Boy George wooed the crowds at a concert in Princes Street Gardens, and over 7000 fireworks were set off to bring in the New Year.

Here are 10 photos of Edinburgh Hogmanay celebrations in 2002.

1. Hogmanay crowds

Princes Street was packed full of revellers on New Year's Eve 2002.

Photo: Julie Bull

Photo Sales

2. Kiss the policeman

On Hogmanay 2002, one Edinburgh police officer was lucky enough to receive two New Year's kisses at the same time!

Photo: Julie Bull

Photo Sales

3. Popping the bubbly

The champagne was flowing early as Edinburgh locals got ready for the Bells in 2002.

Photo: Neil Hanna

Photo Sales

4. The Proclaimers

The Leith duo performed at the Princes Street Gardens concert on Hogmanay 2002.

Photo: Toby Williams

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3