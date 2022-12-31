Edinburgh Hogmanay: 10 photos of Edinburgh New Year's Eve celebrations in 2002, exactly 20 years ago
Take yourself back to 2002 with these 10 photos of Edinburgh Hogmanay celebrations from exactly 20 years ago.
By Anna Bryan
New Year’s Eve 2022 is almost upon us, with the Edinburgh Hogmanay Street Party returning after two years of Covid. As you get prepared for this year’s celebrations, cast your mind back to 2002, when more than 100,000 revellers crowded into Princes Street for the massive street party.
The Proclaimers and Boy George wooed the crowds at a concert in Princes Street Gardens, and over 7000 fireworks were set off to bring in the New Year.
Here are 10 photos of Edinburgh Hogmanay celebrations in 2002.
