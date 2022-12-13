Great news for those heading to this year’s Edinburgh Hogmanay celebrations – the city’s award-winning tram network will be rolling out free, late-night services for New Year’s Eve revellers across the Capital.

While thousands of music fans will gather in Princes Street Gardens for a special performance by the electro-pop legends Pet Shop Boys, bars, clubs and restaurants will also be packed for the eagerly-awaited celebrations.

From midnight until 5am, the free trams will operate up to every 15 minutes, calling all stops between Edinburgh Airport and West End to ensure visitors to the city centre can enjoy a safe ride home or back to their accommodation in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Lea Harrison, Edinburgh Trams Managing Director, said: “With a series of world-famous acts in pop music leading the celebrations, we expect this to be one of the biggest Hogmanay nights ever, especially as in recent years they have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Now this historic event is back bigger and better than ever, and we want to make sure it’s as easy as possible for people to get around the city, whatever time they decide to call it a night.

“In previous years, our all-night trams have proved really popular with everyone who sampled the city’s New Year’s Eve celebrations, and we are proud to run them again to demonstrate Edinburgh Trams’ commitment to delivering world-class customer service while supporting our city as the ‘Home of Hogmanay.”

Dani Rae and Al Thomson, Directors at Unique Assembly said: “We’re excited to be bringing back Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations with three days of events in the centre of the city.

“The concert in the Gardens and world-famous Street Party return this year, after a three-year hiatus, and we’re expecting tens of thousands of people to join us in person, plus audiences across the world, to bring in 2023 with a bang.

“We’re also looking forward to our new Midnight Moment which will involve revellers with synchronised wristbands counting down to the bells!

“We’re grateful to Edinburgh Trams for providing free transport to ensure that all our guests can make their way home after the celebrations safely.”

Visitors from outside the city can also avoid the hassle and expense of finding a parking leaving their cars at Ingliston Park & Ride, which offers designated drivers over 1,000 free parking spaces.

For tram customers, the facility will remain open through the night, rather than being subject to the usual 2am close.

