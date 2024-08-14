Scroll through our photo gallery to see 11 sweets you might remember if you grew up in Scotland's capital city in the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s. And before you go, please let us know which sweeties were you favourite growing up in the comments section.
1. 11 sweets to make you feel notsalgic
Scroll through our gallery to see 11 sweets you might remember if you grew up in Edinburgh during the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s. Photo: Pixabay
2. Highland Toffee bar
McCowan's Highland Toffee is one of the most famous Scottish sweets around and is still remembered fondly by many people of a certain age. The sweet toffee bars were soft and chewy unlike regular toffee - and so sticky they could take your teeth out if you weren't careful. Photo: Third Party
3. Edinburgh Rock
Edinburgh Rock – that mysterious substance somewhere between candy and chalk, looming large in the memories of every Scottish child who ever made a dash for the gift shop on a school trip and named as a play on Castle Rock, which Edinburgh's most visible monument sits atop – is a stalwart of the Scottish experience for tourists and locals alike. The pastel-hued sweet, with its distinctive crumbly texture differentiating it from lettered Blackpool Rock, was first concocted in the 19th century by Alexander Ferguson – also known as “Sweetie Sandy” – who taught himself to make confectionery in his parents' Doune outhouse. Photo: Third Party
4. Pineapple Chunks
Pineapple Chunks, sometimes known as Pineapple Cubes, were just like Kola Cubes, but pineapple-flavoured obviously. Photo: Third Party
