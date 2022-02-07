Today there are around 25 cinemas to choose from in Edinburgh – ranging from the tiny screen in The Banshee Labyrinth pub to the huge multiplex Vue at Ocean Terminal.

But in the recent past there was barely an Edinburgh neighbourhood that didn’t have its own local film house.

In the first half of the 20th century there were more than 120 cinemas opened in the capital.

It was the heyday of the silver screen when there was no other way to see your favourite actor’s latest performance or the new must-see awards contender.

And there was plenty of local talent on show – from the wee dog who played Greyfriars Bobby, to Sean Connery making the role of James Bond his own.

Many of the cinemas ended up being demolished or were turned into bingo halls from the late 1960s when people started to stay at home in front of the television instead.

In the week that the Oscar nominations are released, we take a trip back to what was happening in Edinburgh’s cinemas over 50 years ago.

1. Royal visitors The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh leave the ABC Cinema in September 1964 after watching a film about the Forth Road Bridge. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

2. A lot of bottle Dorothy Kent, who was preparing to take a milk bath in the foyer of the New Victoria Cinema on the opening night of Cleopatra in January 1964. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

3. Just giving Lex McLean hands in a huge rabbit to Edinburgh's New Victoria Cinema as part of a charity present appeal in November 1962. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

4. Faithful friend The Skye Terrier dog who played Greyfriars Bobby at the premiere of the film of the same name in the Caley Cinema, Lothian Road, in July 1961. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales