All eyes are on Liverpool as the city holds the final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday evening – but the spotlight was on Edinburgh back in 1972.

Held at the Usher Hall, the much-loved event was staged here after Monaco, who the competition won in 1971, were unable to meet the huge demands of hosting the show and could not find a suitable venue.

Taking place on March 25, 1972, Eurovision was hosted by Scottish ballet dancer Moira Shearer and screened on the BBC.

Representing the UK that year were The New Seekers with the song Beg, Steal Or Borrow.

Up against 17 other countries, they were respectable runners-up to Luxembourg's Vicky Leandross, whose song ​Apres Toi garnered 128 points to ​the UK's 114.

Take a look through our photo gallery for a nostaligic trip back to when Eurovision came to the Capital.

1 . Eurovision in Edinburgh Take a look through our photo gallery for a nostaligic trip back to when Eurovision came to Edinburgh in 1972. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

2 . Winning country Luxembourg won the 1972 contest, with their song Apres toi, sung in French by Vicky Leandros. Photo: BBC Photo Sales

3 . Judging Each country had two jury members, one aged between 16 and 25, the other between 26 and 55, who awarded between 1 to 5 points each for each performance, excluding their own country's performance. Photo: BBC Photo Sales

4 . Hosted by Moira Shearer Moira Shearer hosted the 1972 contest - she was an internationally renowned British ballet dancer and actress. Shearer is best remembered for her performances in the likes of The Red Shoes (1948) and Peeping Tom (1960). Photo: BBC Photo Sales