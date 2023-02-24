News you can trust since 1873
Flying Scotsman in Edinburgh: 10 photos as famous locomotive steams into Waverely Station to mark centenary

Trainspotters were in their element on as The Flying Scotsman pulled into Edinburgh to celebrate 100 years in service on Friday (February 24).

By Gary Flockhart
1 hour ago
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 2:47pm

The iconic steam locomotive entered service on February 24, 1923 as it embarked on its maiden journey from the sheds at Doncaster Works.

Exactly 100 years later, it arrived at the Capital’s Waverley Station, where celebrations took place to mark the centenary.

To mark the occassion, Poet Laureate Simon Armitage read aloud a poem titled The Making Of The Flying Scotsman.

Take a look through our picture gallery to see The Flying Scotsman in Edinburgh.

1. The Red Hot Chilli Pipers

Piper Kevin MacDonald from the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, during an event at Edinburgh Waverley station to mark the day the world famous locomotive, Flying Scotsman, entered service on February 24 1923.

Photo: Andrew Milligan

2. Poet Laureate Simon Armitage

Poet Laureate Simon Armitage on board the Flying Scotsman at Edinburgh Waverley station.

Photo: Andrew Milligan

3. Piper Kevin MacDonald

Kevin MacDonald, from the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, provides some music to mark the occasion.

Photo: Andrew Milligan

4. The Flying Scotsman

The Flying Scotsman was designed by Sir Nigel Gresley and built in Doncaster.

Photo: Andrew Milligan

