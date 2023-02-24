Flying Scotsman in Edinburgh: 10 photos as famous locomotive steams into Waverely Station to mark centenary
Trainspotters were in their element on as The Flying Scotsman pulled into Edinburgh to celebrate 100 years in service on Friday (February 24).
The iconic steam locomotive entered service on February 24, 1923 as it embarked on its maiden journey from the sheds at Doncaster Works.
Exactly 100 years later, it arrived at the Capital’s Waverley Station, where celebrations took place to mark the centenary.
To mark the occassion, Poet Laureate Simon Armitage read aloud a poem titled The Making Of The Flying Scotsman.
Take a look through our picture gallery to see The Flying Scotsman in Edinburgh.
