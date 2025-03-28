I can't believe how much Edinburgh's Grassmarket changed: 15 photos from yesteryear

Today it is one of Edinburgh’s most bustling nightlife areas, full of hen and stag parties who flock to its many pubs. But in the 1950s and 1960s, the Grassmarket was a very different place.
1. Edinburgh's Grassmarket in the 50s and 60s
Take a look through our gallery to see 15 photos of Edinburgh's Grassmarket in the 50s and 60s. Photo: Third Party
2. Antique shop
Pictured here is the McIntosh Antique Shop at no 52 Grassmarket. Photo: Unknown
3. In the Beehive
Here was can see the stunning bar at the Grassmarket's Beehive Inn. This photo was taken in August 1956. Photo: Unknown
4. Castle view
When a number of old buildings were demolished in March 1962, Edinburgh Castle could be viewed from the Grassmarket. Photo: Unknown
