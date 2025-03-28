I can't believe how much Edinburgh's Grassmarket changed: 15 photos from yesteryear

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 28th Mar 2025, 04:55 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2025, 15:47 BST

These amazing old photographs show just how much one of Edinburgh’s best known streets has changed down the decades.

Today it is one of Edinburgh’s most bustling nightlife areas, full of hen and stag parties who flock to its many pubs. But in the 1950s and 1960s, the Grassmarket was a very different place.

Take a look through our gallery to see 15 photos of Edinburgh's Grassmarket in the 50s and 60s – and please let us know your thoughts in the comments section before you go.

1. Edinburgh's Grassmarket in the 50s and 60s

Take a look through our gallery to see 15 photos of Edinburgh's Grassmarket in the 50s and 60s. Photo: Third Party

Pictured here is the McIntosh Antique Shop at no 52 Grassmarket.

2. Antique shop

Pictured here is the McIntosh Antique Shop at no 52 Grassmarket. Photo: Unknown

Here was can see the stunning bar at the Grassmarket's Beehive Inn. This photo was taken in August 1956.

3. In the Beehive

Here was can see the stunning bar at the Grassmarket's Beehive Inn. This photo was taken in August 1956. Photo: Unknown

When a number of old buildings were demolished in March 1962, Edinburgh Castle could be viewed from the Grassmarket.

4. Castle view

When a number of old buildings were demolished in March 1962, Edinburgh Castle could be viewed from the Grassmarket. Photo: Unknown

