For most of the 90s, the Scottish and Newcastle brewery occupied the site that the Scottish Parliament now lies on. Throughout the decade, parliament gathered in the Assembly Hall on the Mound, until the brewery was demolished in 1999, making way for the new building at Holyrood. Today, the unique building looks nothing like what stood there in the 1990s.

Nineties Edinburgh: 10 things that have changed in Edinburgh since the 1990s

Edinburgh has seen some huge changes in the past couple of decades

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 27th Mar 2023, 15:54 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 15:08 BST

The Nineties may feel like yesterday, but in reality, over 20 years have passed since the Millennium and so much has changed in Edinburgh.

Major buildings have been demolished and rebuilt, beloved Edinburgh institutions have closed and busy streets have changed drastically.

Here are 10 things that have changed in Edinburgh since the 90s.

The St James Centre was the shopping hub of Edinburgh in the nineties. While the Brutalist building was seen as an eyesore by many locals, it was a popular and busy spot throughout the decade and into the noughties. However, the centre closed in 2016 and was demolished, making way for the new St James Quarter.

1. St James Centre

The St James Centre was the shopping hub of Edinburgh in the nineties. While the Brutalist building was seen as an eyesore by many locals, it was a popular and busy spot throughout the decade and into the noughties. However, the centre closed in 2016 and was demolished, making way for the new St James Quarter. Photo: Sandy Young/Lisa Ferguson

Leith Waterworld opened in 1992 on Leith Walk. The pool was a beloved attraction for Edinburgh 90s kids, with its flumes, wave machine and fast river run. It sadly closed its doors in 2012, and has since been replaced by softplay centre Wonder World.

2. Leith Waterworld

Leith Waterworld opened in 1992 on Leith Walk. The pool was a beloved attraction for Edinburgh 90s kids, with its flumes, wave machine and fast river run. It sadly closed its doors in 2012, and has since been replaced by softplay centre Wonder World. Photo: Esme Allen/Google Maps

Before Ocean Terminal opened in 2001, the stretch of land in Leith was vacant for most of the 90s, after the shipyard which occupied it closed in 1983. The shopping centre is now home to around 85 shops, six restaurants, three coffee shops, a variety of bars and cafés, as well as a cinema Vue and an indoor children's play area.

3. Ocean Terminal

Before Ocean Terminal opened in 2001, the stretch of land in Leith was vacant for most of the 90s, after the shipyard which occupied it closed in 1983. The shopping centre is now home to around 85 shops, six restaurants, three coffee shops, a variety of bars and cafés, as well as a cinema Vue and an indoor children's play area. Photo: Graham Hamilton/Google Maps

In the 90s, the Odeon Cinema on Edinburgh's South Clerk Street was a great place to watch the latest films like 'She's All That' and 'Notting Hill'. However, the art deco building is now disused and even had to be saved from demolition in 2009.

4. Newington Odeon Cinema

In the 90s, the Odeon Cinema on Edinburgh's South Clerk Street was a great place to watch the latest films like 'She's All That' and 'Notting Hill'. However, the art deco building is now disused and even had to be saved from demolition in 2009. Photo: Bill Henry/Google Maps

