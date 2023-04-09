Major buildings have been demolished and rebuilt, beloved Edinburgh institutions have closed and busy streets have changed drastically.
Here are 10 things that have changed in Edinburgh since the 90s.
1. St James Centre
The St James Centre was the shopping hub of Edinburgh in the nineties. While the Brutalist building was seen as an eyesore by many locals, it was a popular and busy spot throughout the decade and into the noughties. However, the centre closed in 2016 and was demolished, making way for the new St James Quarter. Photo: Sandy Young/Lisa Ferguson
2. Leith Waterworld
Leith Waterworld opened in 1992 on Leith Walk. The pool was a beloved attraction for Edinburgh 90s kids, with its flumes, wave machine and fast river run. It sadly closed its doors in 2012, and has since been replaced by softplay centre Wonder World. Photo: Esme Allen/Google Maps
3. Ocean Terminal
Before Ocean Terminal opened in 2001, the stretch of land in Leith was vacant for most of the 90s, after the shipyard which occupied it closed in 1983. The shopping centre is now home to around 85 shops, six restaurants, three coffee shops, a variety of bars and cafés, as well as a cinema Vue and an indoor children's play area. Photo: Graham Hamilton/Google Maps
4. Newington Odeon Cinema
In the 90s, the Odeon Cinema on Edinburgh's South Clerk Street was a great place to watch the latest films like 'She's All That' and 'Notting Hill'. However, the art deco building is now disused and even had to be saved from demolition in 2009. Photo: Bill Henry/Google Maps