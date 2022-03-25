The Pentlands Festival of Music, Dance and Drama took place at Hunter’s Tryst School, on Edinburgh’s Oxgang Green, and featured performances from children from local schools and youth organisations.
And the grownups got involved to – with community and social groups putting on a wide range of performances and plays.
The school closed in 2007, with pupils moving to what is now Pentlands Primary School, and the land was later sold to housing developers.
But back in the 1960s it was the centre of the community – and the venue for the colourful and fun event.
Here are 17 pictures to take you back to those days.
