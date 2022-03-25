St John's Church Sunday School performing 'The Sleeping Princess' at the festival in 1963.
Pentlands Festival of Music: 17 pictures from the 1960s of the festivals at Edinburgh's Hunter's Tryst School

Between 1963 and 1965 families flocked to an Oxgangs school to enjoy a celebration of music, dance and drama.

By David Hepburn
Friday, 25th March 2022, 3:32 pm

The Pentlands Festival of Music, Dance and Drama took place at Hunter’s Tryst School, on Edinburgh’s Oxgang Green, and featured performances from children from local schools and youth organisations.

And the grownups got involved to – with community and social groups putting on a wide range of performances and plays.

The school closed in 2007, with pupils moving to what is now Pentlands Primary School, and the land was later sold to housing developers.

But back in the 1960s it was the centre of the community – and the venue for the colourful and fun event.

Here are 17 pictures to take you back to those days.

1. Are you dancing?

Hunters Tryst School's Dancing Team at the festival in 1963.

2. Dressed to dance

The Hunter's Tryst Dancers appearing in the festival in 1965.

3. Crafty

The arts and crafts exhibition at the festival in 1963.

4. Ready to go

Girls from Firhill Secondary School preparing for their performance in 1963.

