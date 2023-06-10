10 Edinburgh place names people always get wrong - and the right way to say them

Adding an extra S to Princes Street, or an R to Calton Hill is considered a cardinal sin by Edinburghers – and yet people make these mistakes all the time.
Visitors, newcomers, and, yes, even some locals, are sometimes guilty of getting an Edinburgh street or place name completely wrong.
From Restalrig to St Andrew Square, we take a look at 10 places around the Capital which can often trip people up.
From Restalrig to St Andrew Square, we take a look at 10 places around the Capital which can often trip people up.
1. Calton Hill
Calton Hill is right. Carlton Hill is completely wrong and makes our skin crawl. Photo: Lisa Ferguson
2. Princes Street
Despite its prominence, Edinburgh's main drag frequently suffers being misnamed "Princess Street". It was originally named Prince's Street after the future King George IV, later losing the apostrophe to become Princes Street, and had nothing to do with any of the daughters of George III. Photo: Ian Georgeson
3. West Approach Road
Once forming the approach into the long since vanished Princes Street Station from the west, the multi-lane road that was built on this former railway line was appropriately named the West Approach Road in the 1970s. The passing of almost five decades has not prevented some locals from calling it the "Western" Approach Road, however... Photo: Greg Macvean
4. St Andrew Square
St Andrew Square, named in the 18th century after the patron saint of Scotland, continues to have its apostrophe re-attached by tourists and an unhealthy number of locals, despite losing it long ago. Photo: Greg Macvean