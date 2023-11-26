News you can trust since 1873
11 picture-perfect Edinburgh locations to make you feel like you've travelled back in time

Edinburgh is a city steeped in history, and there are little pockets within the city that make you feel like you’ve stepped back in time.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 29th Oct 2023, 04:55 GMT
Updated 26th Nov 2023, 07:53 GMT

The elegant New Town remains rooted in the Georgian era, while over in the Old Town ancient addresses – such as Whitehorse Close, Bakehouse Close and Riddles Court – retain their medieval character.

We’ve trawled through the archives to bring you 11 pictures of Edinburgh locations that will make you feel like you’ve stepped back in time.

A favourite among Instagrammers and amateur photographers, the beautiful Circus Lane in Edinburgh's New Town is drenched in history.

1. Circus Lane

A favourite among Instagrammers and amateur photographers, the beautiful Circus Lane in Edinburgh's New Town is drenched in history. Photo: Ian Georgeson

Edinburgh University's Old College is a magnificent structure designed by the esteemed Robert Adam in the 1780s. Venturing into the gorgeous quad really is like stepping back into the Georgian era.

2. Old College quad

Edinburgh University's Old College is a magnificent structure designed by the esteemed Robert Adam in the 1780s. Venturing into the gorgeous quad really is like stepping back into the Georgian era. Photo: Ian Georgeson

Heading down into the Canongate, another area steeped in history, you can encounter Bakehouse Close, which was recently used to film scenes in time-travelling drama series Outlander.

3. Bakehouse Close

Heading down into the Canongate, another area steeped in history, you can encounter Bakehouse Close, which was recently used to film scenes in time-travelling drama series Outlander. Photo: -

Now an award-winning tourist attraction, Mary King's Close is a well-preserved medieval street in the heart of Edinburgh and well worth the admission fee.

4. Mary King’s Close

Now an award-winning tourist attraction, Mary King's Close is a well-preserved medieval street in the heart of Edinburgh and well worth the admission fee. Photo: Lisa Ferguson

