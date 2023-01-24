Time was when Edinburgh’s high streets were filled with large department stores, and those of a certain vintage will no doubt have fond memories of visiting them.

In the post-war era, Edinburgh boasted a long list of them within a mile’s radius of the Castle, but the vast majority of which are sadly no longer with us.

Many of the big stores had thrived since the Victorian and Edwardian eras, but gradually began to close one by one over the course of the 20th century as shopping trends shifted.

We’ve searched the photo archives to bring you 12 Edinburgh department stores that we loved and lost.

1 . Blyths, Earl Grey Street Wrapped up against the early morning cold these intrepid bargain hunters are first in the queue at Blyth's department store in Earl Grey Street, Edinburgh for the start of the January sale, 1950s. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

2 . Smalls, Princes Street Smalls - Princes Street Edinburgh - Royal wedding best wishes sign above store, 1960. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

3 . Peter Allan, South Bridge The first people in the queue get in to the sale at Peter Allans department store in South Bridge, 1960s. Photo: George Smith Photo Sales

4 . R W Forsyth, Princes Street Staff at the Princes Street RW Forsyth, one of Edinburgh's most famous department stores, before it closed in October 1981. To the left is a bust of the company's founder. Photo: Hamish Campbell Photo Sales