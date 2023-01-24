12 iconic Edinburgh department stores that have come and gone over the years
Time was when Edinburgh’s high streets were filled with large department stores, and those of a certain vintage will no doubt have fond memories of visiting them.
In the post-war era, Edinburgh boasted a long list of them within a mile’s radius of the Castle, but the vast majority of which are sadly no longer with us.
Many of the big stores had thrived since the Victorian and Edwardian eras, but gradually began to close one by one over the course of the 20th century as shopping trends shifted.
We’ve searched the photo archives to bring you 12 Edinburgh department stores that we loved and lost.
