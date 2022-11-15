12 of Edinburgh and the Lothians oldest pubs - and the fascinating stories behind their names

3. The Livingston Inn

While the name itself is no big mystery, it has a fascinating history. Dating back to 1760, The Livingston Inn stands in its own grounds and is set within the Scottish conservation village of Livingston Village. It is steeped in history and indeed one famous resident was the world famous Scottish poet Robert Burns who stayed here and penned the song “The Bonnie Lass of Livingston“ during his stay in the Inn.

Photo: Third Party