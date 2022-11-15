12 of Edinburgh and the Lothians oldest pubs - and the fascinating stories behind their names

Edinburgh and its surrounding towns boast some of Scotland’s oldest drinking establishments – all of them steeped in history.
These pubs have fascinating back stories, particularly when it comes to how they got their names.
Here we take a look at 12 of the oldest pubs in Edinburgh and the Lothians, and discover one or two things you might not have known.
1. The King’s Wark
While the building that houses the Leith Shore pub dates back to the 1700s, it actually sits on foundations which are significantly older. The King’s Wark was the name and site of a late medieval royal complex built by King James I around 1434.
2. The Ensign Ewart
The Ensign Ewart is named after an Ayrshire born military hero who was famed for capturing the regimental eagle standard of the French 45th Regiment (the French Invincibles) at the Battle of Waterloo in 1815.
3. The Livingston Inn
While the name itself is no big mystery, it has a fascinating history. Dating back to 1760, The Livingston Inn stands in its own grounds and is set within the Scottish conservation village of Livingston Village. It is steeped in history and indeed one famous resident was the world famous Scottish poet Robert Burns who stayed here and penned the song “The Bonnie Lass of Livingston“ during his stay in the Inn.
4. Deacon Brodie’s Tavern
One of the most famous pubs on the Royal Mile, Deacon Brodies is named after the larger than life character who was said to be the inspiration for Robert Louis Stevenson’s Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde.
