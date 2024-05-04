Edinburgh is known around the world for its rich history, and some of its pubs have been around for hundreds of years as well. The oldest pub in the city is thought to date back to the 1300s and several of the pubs still standing have been welcoming customers for hundreds of years.
Take a look through our picture gallery to see 12 of the oldest pubs in Edinburgh.
1. The Golf Tavern
The Golf Tavern which is located on the edge of Bruntsfield Links has been around since 1456. The pub's website describes it as "one of Scotland's oldest and finest places to eat and drink". Photo: Google Streetview
2. The White Horse
The White Horse dates back to 1742, making it the oldest pub on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh. It sits at the top of White Horse Close, which is said to have been named after Mary Queen of Scots' favourite horse. In recent years, the pub has been transformed into an oyster and cocktail bar. Photo: Contributed
3. The Sheep Heid Inn
The Sheep Heid Inn in Duddingston has often been named the oldest pub in Edinburgh - and one of the oldest in Scotland. It is believed that there has been a pub on the site since 1360. Photo: Scott Louden
4. The Doric Bar
The Doric Bar can be found in Edinburgh's Market Street and was stood on the same site since it was built in the 17th century. It is known as Edinburgh's oldest gastro-pub after it was adapted in the 18th century. Photo: Alistair Linford