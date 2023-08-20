4 . Ingleby Gallery, Barony Street

Edinburgh's former Glasite Meeting House in Barony Street was built in 1835 as a Christian place of worship and is now an art gallery. The Glasites were founded in 1730 by Fife-born minister John Glas - they had no clergy, no consecrated churches and they held large communal meals known as love feasts. The Scottish Historic Buildings Trust (SHBT) took on the building in 1989 after the six remaining members of the congregation decided they could not carry on. After repairs, the meeting house was sold to the Architectural Heritage Society of Scotland for use as their national office. In 2018, the building changed again to become the new home of Ingleby Gallery. Photo: Scott Louden