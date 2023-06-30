News you can trust since 1873
7 ‘ugly’ Edinburgh buildings locals want to see razed to the ground, including the Scottish Parliament building

Edinburgh is admired all over the workd for its splendid architecture – but there are still plenty of buildings within the city that divide opinion.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 12th Jan 2023, 14:49 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 18:11 BST

From the modernist Scottish Parliament at Holyrood to the vast post-war office block Argyle House, we look at seven Edinburgh buildings that some locals would like to see levelled to the ground.

Take a look through our picture gallery to see which ones – and let us know your own thoughts in the comments section before you go.

We take a look at seven Edinburgh buildings that some locals would like to razed to the ground.

We take a look at seven Edinburgh buildings that some locals would like to razed to the ground.

Given its proximity to Edinburgh Castle and the heart of the city's Old Town, it's hard to believe Argyle House, in all its concrete, steel and glass enormity, was ever built in the first place.

Given its proximity to Edinburgh Castle and the heart of the city's Old Town, it's hard to believe Argyle House, in all its concrete, steel and glass enormity, was ever built in the first place.

Some regard it a masterpiece of modern architecture, but it seems there are plenty of locals who would pay good money to watch the late Enric Miralles' award-winning Scottish Parliament being razed to the ground.

Some regard it a masterpiece of modern architecture, but it seems there are plenty of locals who would pay good money to watch the late Enric Miralles' award-winning Scottish Parliament being razed to the ground.

It's often said the best views in the Capital are to be had from the University of Edinburgh's Appleton Tower. Why? Because you can't see the Appleton Tower.

It's often said the best views in the Capital are to be had from the University of Edinburgh's Appleton Tower. Why? Because you can't see the Appleton Tower.

