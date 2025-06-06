Edinburgh 90s retro: 17 incredible photos of Edinburgh back in 1990, 35 years ago

Scroll through our photo gallery for a trip back to 1990 – and please let us know your own memories in the comments section.
1. 17 incredible photos of Edinburgh back in 1990
Take a look through our gallery to see 17 incredible photos of Edinburgh back in 1990. Photo: Pixabay
2. Listed telephone box at Cramond 1990
An old-style telephone box at Cramond, Edinburgh, was listed as of 'Special Historic Importance' in February 1990. Photo: Hamish Campbell
3. Waverley Station
Waverley Station, concourse and taxi rank, 1990 Photo: Adam Elder
4. Kuwait invasion demo 1990
Kuwaitis demonstrate in Edinburgh over Saddam Hussein's invasion of Kuwait in August 1990. Photo: Bill Stout
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.