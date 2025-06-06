Edinburgh 90s retro: 17 incredible photos of Edinburgh back in 1990, 35 years ago

Check out these incredible old pictures, showing Edinburgh as it looked in 1990.

We’ve had a rummage thgrough the photo archives of the Evening News to bring you 17 memories of Edinburgh life in 1990.

Scroll through our photo gallery for a trip back to 1990 – and please let us know your own memories in the comments section.

An old-style telephone box at Cramond, Edinburgh, was listed as of 'Special Historic Importance' in February 1990.

2. Listed telephone box at Cramond 1990

An old-style telephone box at Cramond, Edinburgh, was listed as of 'Special Historic Importance' in February 1990. Photo: Hamish Campbell

Waverley Station, concourse and taxi rank, 1990

3. Waverley Station

Waverley Station, concourse and taxi rank, 1990 Photo: Adam Elder

Kuwaitis demonstrate in Edinburgh over Saddam Hussein's invasion of Kuwait in August 1990.

4. Kuwait invasion demo 1990

Kuwaitis demonstrate in Edinburgh over Saddam Hussein's invasion of Kuwait in August 1990. Photo: Bill Stout

