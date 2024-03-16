3 . Cavendish

Many readers gave a mention to The Cavendish nightclub at West Tollcross, which over the years has opened as many different clubs under different names, including Clouds which also received shout outs. In more recent years it was running as ATIK nightclub, which closed earlier this year after owners failed to secure a new lease. This photo shows a clubbing night at Cav in 1998. Photo: National World