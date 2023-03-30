1 . Leith Theatre

Evening News lifestyle editor Gary Flockhart chose this legendary venue in sunny Leith, which was recently brought back to life. He said: "Unused for years, when Leith Theatre opened its doors for the Hidden Door Festival in 2017, its huge potential as a live music venue became apparent. Since then, there have been some amazing gigs there, including The Jesus And Mary Chain. It's still probably not used as much as it could be, but it's a fabulous venue, with 1300-capacity, and very good acoustics." Photo: Andrew O'Brien