In our latest reporters’ recommendations feature, we take a look at what we think are the best gig venues and nightclubs in Edinburgh. There are so many great places to see live music or dance the night away in the Capital and we have chosen our favourites, including the re-opened Leith Theatre, a retro nightclub on Rose Street and a legendary city centre venue offering free live music every night of the week.
1. Leith Theatre
Evening News lifestyle editor Gary Flockhart chose this legendary venue in sunny Leith, which was recently brought back to life. He said: "Unused for years, when Leith Theatre opened its doors for the Hidden Door Festival in 2017, its huge potential as a live music venue became apparent. Since then, there have been some amazing gigs there, including The Jesus And Mary Chain. It's still probably not used as much as it could be, but it's a fabulous venue, with 1300-capacity, and very good acoustics." Photo: Andrew O'Brien
2. The Shack
This Rose Street retro nightclub is Evening News reporter Rachel Mackie's favourite Edinburgh nightclub. She said: "It's only the best nightclub in Edinburgh. Give me one drink, one shot and slam on the cheesy hits...that's my dream night out. If I could be there every night, I would be." Photo: Google
3. Whistle Binkies
This legendary free live music venue is the favourite Edinburgh nightspot of Evening New reporter Neil Johnstone. He said: "Whistle Binkies has a great atmosphere for live music. To me, it’s like Edinburgh’s answer to the Cavern in some ways - walking down the stairs to the darkly lit bar with the stage at the back. There’s always a great selection of acts, live music every night and a has great open mic night." Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden
4. Cabaret Voltaire
Evening News reporter Kevin Quinn chose this Blair Street gig venue and nightclub as his favourite nightspot in Edinburgh. He said: "I have been to so many great gigs here over the years, particularly young, local, up and coming bands, but also occasionally big bands such as the View, when the venue was literally a sweat box, and a rare intimate beautiful acoustic set by Edinburgh rockers Idlewild. I've also enjoyed a few great club nights in the cavernous venue." Photo: Kenny Smith