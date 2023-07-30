Edinburgh retro: 13 nostalgic pictures of Edinburgh's famous Mr Boni's ice cream parlour
As locals of a certain vintage will remember, Mr Boni's on Home Street in Tollcross was the must-visit ice cream shop in Edinburgh.
It was a popular choice for children’s birthday parties thanks to Mr Boni’s delicious ice cream cakes, and the go-to palour for many locals, who flocked there to enjoy a wide variety of different Italian ices.
While Mr Boni’s closed its doors more than two decades ago, memories of the Capital institution remain strong for a generation of Edinburghers.
We’ve trawled through the Evening News archives to bring a selection of photos showing the famous Mr Boni’s brand down the years.
