As locals of a certain vintage will remember, Mr Boni's on Home Street in Tollcross was the must-visit ice cream shop in Edinburgh.
Published 20th Dec 2022, 11:56 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2023, 16:49 BST

It was a popular choice for children’s birthday parties thanks to Mr Boni’s delicious ice cream cakes, and the go-to palour for many locals, who flocked there to enjoy a wide variety of different Italian ices.

While Mr Boni’s closed its doors more than two decades ago, memories of the Capital institution remain strong for a generation of Edinburghers.

We’ve trawled through the Evening News archives to bring a selection of photos showing the famous Mr Boni’s brand down the years.

Mr Boni's cake decorator Craig Dooner celebrates the move of Mr Boni's ice cream into Tesco's in Musselburgh.

1. Tasty cake

Mr Boni's cake decorator Craig Dooner celebrates the move of Mr Boni's ice cream into Tesco's in Musselburgh. Photo: JEREMY STOCKTON

Gary Hunter, 4, of Musselburgh, enjoys a mixture of Mr Bon's parliament-flavoured ice creams, 1999.

2. All smiles

Gary Hunter, 4, of Musselburgh, enjoys a mixture of Mr Bon's parliament-flavoured ice creams, 1999. Photo: Ian Munro

Mr Josef Boni wins the 1999 ice cream industry British Championship award for his vanilla ice cream. Medal is shown in the photograph.

3. Award winner

Mr Josef Boni wins the 1999 ice cream industry British Championship award for his vanilla ice cream. Medal is shown in the photograph. Photo: GRAHAM HAMILTON

Macisla Dick, 18, tries out Mr Boni's new party political ice cream in Cockburn Street.

4. Political parlour

Macisla Dick, 18, tries out Mr Boni's new party political ice cream in Cockburn Street. Photo: TINA NORRIS

