Edinburgh retro: 13 photos of  devastating fires that changed the face of Edinburgh forever

Over the years, there have been some devastating fires in Edinburgh – some of which changed the face of the city forever.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 31st Oct 2023, 15:12 GMT

From the Great Fire of 1824, which destroyed hundreds of homes and claimed 13 lives around the Old Town, to more recent blazes, such as the inferno that ravaged the Cowgate and South Bridge in 2002, Edinburgh has seen some terrible blazes.

Take a look through our picture gallery to see a some of the worst blazes in the city.

In early 1978, a huge blaze broke out at Lawson Donaldson Seeds Ltd, situated between Constitution Street and Wellington Place in Leith. The army had to step in to put the fire out because of the ongoing fireman's strike.

1. Lawson Donaldson fire

The gap-site on St Stephen Street Stockbridge, left over from the fire that destroyed the once popular Cinderella-Rockafellas disco in 1991.

2. Cinderella's disco fire

Fire at the Gaumont Cinema in Canning Street Edinburgh in May 1962. Deemed unsafe, the building was later demolished and replaced by a new office block.

3. Gaumont fire

In 1955 two spectacular fires took places in Edinburgh within 24 hours of each other. First a fire at C W Carr warehouse and James Aitman show factory in Jeffrey Street. Fire engine and extended ladder pictured at the scene.

4. Carr & Aikman fire

