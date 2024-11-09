Hailed as a cure to Edinburgh’s social housing ills, a glut of high rises were built across the city during the 1960s and 70s. The concrete “villages in the sky” that rose up and multiplied around Auld Reekie in the second half of the 20th century still hold a special place in the hearts of many of those who lived in them – even if high-rise housing has fallen out of fashion in recent years.