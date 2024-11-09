Edinburgh retro: 13 'time warp' photos capture Edinburgh’s high rise homes down the decades

These incredible old photos capture Edinburgh’s high rise homes down the decades.

Hailed as a cure to Edinburgh’s social housing ills, a glut of high rises were built across the city during the 1960s and 70s. The concrete “villages in the sky” that rose up and multiplied around Auld Reekie in the second half of the 20th century still hold a special place in the hearts of many of those who lived in them – even if high-rise housing has fallen out of fashion in recent years.

Scroll through our picture gallery and enjoy 13 memories of Edinburgh’s high rise housing down the decades.

1. 13 memories of Edinburgh’s high rise housing

Scroll through our picture gallery to see 13 memories of Edinburgh’s high rise housing down the decades. Photo: Third Party

An exterior view Crudens Flats in Sighthill, 1960s.

2. Crudens Flats

An exterior view Crudens Flats in Sighthill, 1960s. Photo: TSPL

Muirhouse multi-Storey flats - Inchmickery Court, 1963.

3. Inchmickery Court

Muirhouse multi-Storey flats - Inchmickery Court, 1963. Photo: TSPL

Aerial shot of the new flats being built at Cables Wynd - aka 'The Banana Flats' - as part of the redevelopment of Leith in May 1965.

4. Cables Wynd

Aerial shot of the new flats being built at Cables Wynd - aka 'The Banana Flats' - as part of the redevelopment of Leith in May 1965. Photo: TSPL

